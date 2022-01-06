Govt taking all necessary steps to ensure our security interests are fully protected: MEA on China building bridge in Pangong lake area.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 17:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt taking all necessary steps to ensure our security interests are fully protected: MEA on China building bridge in Pangong lake area.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Govt
- Pangong lake
Advertisement