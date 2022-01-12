Letter of Intent for sale of govt stake in Central Electronics Ltd to Nandal Finance & Leasing not yet issued: DIPAM Secretary told PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 16:51 IST
