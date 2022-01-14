Left Menu

All mentors being made to undertake psychometric assessment :Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on NCPCR's objection to ''Desh ka mentor'' programme.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 13:38 IST
All mentors being made to undertake psychometric assessment :Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on NCPCR's objection to ''Desh ka mentor'' programme.
  • Country:
  • India

All mentors being made to undertake psychometric assessment :Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on NCPCR's objection to ''Desh ka mentor'' programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus; Polish scientists find gene that doubles risk of serious COVID and more

Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022