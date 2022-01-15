Our message is clear, Indian Army won't let any attempt to unilaterally change status quo along country's borders to succeed: Gen Naravane.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 11:43 IST
