BSF troops on Indo-Pak border on alert following threat of anti-national elements creating trouble on Republic Day: IG BSF DK Boora.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-01-2022 12:20 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 12:20 IST
- Country:
- India
BSF troops on Indo-Pak border on alert following threat of anti-national elements creating trouble on Republic Day: IG BSF DK Boora.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indo-Pak
Advertisement