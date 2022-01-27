ULFA (I) & KLO will be only remaining insurgent outfits in Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 27-01-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 18:12 IST
