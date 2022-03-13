Every single member of CWC wants Sonia Gandhi to guide party till organisational elections are held: Congress leader R Surjewala.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 21:05 IST
