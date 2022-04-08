UN aid chief Martin Griffiths says he's 'not optimistic' about Ukraine ceasefire following talks in Moscow and Kyiv, reports AP.
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 08-04-2022 00:51 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 00:51 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
