Shehbaz says Pakistan's National Security Committee would be briefed on controversial letter related to so-called foreign conspiracy.
PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-04-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 18:10 IST
Shehbaz says Pakistan's National Security Committee would be briefed on controversial letter related to so-called foreign conspiracy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- National Security Committee
- Shehbaz
Advertisement