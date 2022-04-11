Mariupol's mayor tells The Associated Press that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of the city, reports AP.
PTI | Lviv | Updated: 11-04-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 22:50 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
