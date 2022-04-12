Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu and Kashmir is indispensable, says Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
