Students can pursue two degree programmes simultaneously either from same university or different universities: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 16:18 IST
- Country:
- India
