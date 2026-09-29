Ugandan kingdom enthrones ex-TV anchor after succession fight

A former television news anchor was crowned king of Uganda's Tooro Kingdom on Tuesday, becoming the 13th monarch of the Batooro people in a ritual-laden coronation that ended a succession dispute. Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma succeeded King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, whose death last ‌month from cancer at age 34 triggered a feud, with his mother saying a previously undisclosed son was entitled to the throne.

Uganda is a constitutional republic governed by an elected president, but four pre-colonial kingdoms remain as influential symbols of identity and heritage despite not having any political power. A 21-member committee from the royal Babiito clan selected Kijanangoma, 56, who is Oyo Nyimba's cousin.

A source ‌with knowledge of the succession dispute told Reuters that Uganda's central government pushed through that decision over the mother's objections. Kijanangoma took the new royal name Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I in ‌a traditional ceremony that included the slaughter of a bull and sprinkling of a hen's blood in Tooro's capital Fort Portal.

Nyabongo I walked to Karuziika Palace between midnight and 3 a.m. before taking part in a mock battle for the crown. At Karuziika, young men dressed in tunics, orange shawls and skins held sticks and spears, some prostrating before the king.

Traditional dancers and drummers, some wearing calabashes, entertained guests who included President Yoweri Museveni. Earlier, ⁠Charles Kayondo ​Kamurasi, the Omusuuga or head of the Babiito ⁠clan who had been wielding power since Oyo Nyimba's death, handed over authority to the new king in a church service at St. John's cathedral.

"We have a big task to protect our culture, our traditions and customs ⁠and good conduct among our people," Nyabongo I said in his maiden speech, pledging to rally his subjects to protect the environment. TODDLER KING

Oyo Nyimba died in the US on August 27 while receiving treatment for ​angiosarcoma, an aggressive cancer. He drew global attention in 1995 when enthroned at age 3 after the death of his father, with images of the toddler king in ⁠royal robes and a crown prompting widespread fascination.

Former colleagues of Nyabongo I at the state broadcaster UBC where he worked as a news anchor and editor, describe him as humble and down to earth. "Everyone in Fort Portal is ⁠happy ​because of this new king. We are preparing. Women are ironing their masuka. Men are ironing their kanzus," said Tooro resident Elizabeth Kengonze in the run-up, referring to traditional clothes.

"People are practicing how they will sing Amakondere (praise music). We are very happy and grateful because Tooro, as a culture, is being promoted and the young ones are now knowing and ⁠learning how the Tooro culture was." The coronation took place despite objections from Oyo Nyimba's mother, Best Kemigisa, and sister, Princess Ruth Komuntale. They say the late king left behind a ⁠young son and a will naming him as ⁠heir.

Oyo Nyimba was not married and was not publicly known to have children. The kingdom's prime minister first mentioned a child in a statement announcing his death. Kamurasi said the clan knew of no child and had followed Tooro's customs in choosing a successor.

"The child they ‌are claiming to be there ‌is not known," he told media last week.