Left Menu

PM Narendra Modi to address nation from Red Fort on 400th Parkash Purab of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur on April 21: Culture Ministry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 16:18 IST
PM Narendra Modi to address nation from Red Fort on 400th Parkash Purab of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur on April 21: Culture Ministry.
  • Country:
  • India

PM Narendra Modi to address nation from Red Fort on 400th Parkash Purab of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur on April 21: Culture Ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022