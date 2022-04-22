We reiterated importance of respect for territorial integrity & sovereignty of all countries:Modi after talks with UK PM Boris Johnson.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 13:50 IST
- Country:
- India
We reiterated importance of respect for territorial integrity & sovereignty of all countries:Modi after talks with UK PM Boris Johnson.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
Advertisement