Govt asks TV channels to immediately refrain from publishing, transmitting content violative of Cable TV Networks (Regulation) Act: Advisory.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 13:44 IST
