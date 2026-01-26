Left Menu

U.S. Slaps Visa Restrictions on Haiti's Transitional Leaders Amid Gang Allegations

The U.S. State Department has imposed visa restrictions on Haiti's Transitional Presidential Council, alleging members' criminal gang involvement. The council's mandate expires on February 7 with no succession plan, amid pressure from Marco Rubio for the council's dissolution while retaining Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime.

Updated: 26-01-2026 03:54 IST
In a bold move, the U.S. State Department announced on Sunday that it is imposing visa restrictions on members of Haiti's Transitional Presidential Council, citing their alleged involvement with gangs and other criminal organizations. This dramatic decision includes revoking the visas of two council members and their families.

The allegations, according to a State Department statement, point to the council members' interference with the Haitian government's attempts to counter designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations. Despite these serious charges, the State Department has not disclosed the specific identities of the implicated members.

As the council's mandate expiration looms on February 7 without a succession plan, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has pushed for its scheduled dissolution. However, he's urged that Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime remains in power. The council, established in 2024 to facilitate elections amid gang-induced chaos, has faced significant challenges in stabilizing the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

