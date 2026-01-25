Left Menu

Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

A landslide at Mount Maunganui in New Zealand's North Island has left six people presumed dead, including two teenagers, after heavy rainfall. Recovery efforts have been suspended due to safety concerns. New Zealand mourns the lost lives, while authorities ponder when to resume the recovery mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 25-01-2026 09:26 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 09:26 IST
Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Recovery efforts for victims of a landslide in New Zealand's North Island were suspended by authorities on Sunday. The landslide struck a bustling campground at Mount Maunganui, leaving six people, including two teenagers, presumed dead after heavy rains on Thursday.

The tragic event unfolded in Tauranga, where debris plummeted onto a site crowded with families enjoying summer holidays. Superintendent Tim Anderson reported a crack discovered at the scene halted recovery operations for safety concerns.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon expressed his condolences, acknowledging the nation's collective grief. Meanwhile, landslides continued to plague the area, with another in Papamoa resulting in two fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026