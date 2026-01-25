Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving
A landslide at Mount Maunganui in New Zealand's North Island has left six people presumed dead, including two teenagers, after heavy rainfall. Recovery efforts have been suspended due to safety concerns. New Zealand mourns the lost lives, while authorities ponder when to resume the recovery mission.
Recovery efforts for victims of a landslide in New Zealand's North Island were suspended by authorities on Sunday. The landslide struck a bustling campground at Mount Maunganui, leaving six people, including two teenagers, presumed dead after heavy rains on Thursday.
The tragic event unfolded in Tauranga, where debris plummeted onto a site crowded with families enjoying summer holidays. Superintendent Tim Anderson reported a crack discovered at the scene halted recovery operations for safety concerns.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon expressed his condolences, acknowledging the nation's collective grief. Meanwhile, landslides continued to plague the area, with another in Papamoa resulting in two fatalities.
