IndiGo Suspends Flights Amid Iran Tensions
IndiGo Airlines has cancelled its flights to Tbilisi, Almaty, Tashkent, and Baku until January 28, citing safety concerns due to tensions between Iran and the United States. The airline is avoiding Iranian airspace and is assessing alternative routes as part of its safety measures.
IndiGo Airlines has taken the step of canceling flights to Tbilisi, Almaty, Tashkent, and Baku amid mounting tensions in the Middle East.
The decision, effective until January 28, is a direct response to the escalating conflict between Iran and the United States, with safety identified as the primary concern.
The airline's routes currently pass over Iranian airspace, and the A320neo aircraft used on these paths lack the range for longer detours, necessitating the suspension.
