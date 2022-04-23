Infiltration from Bangladesh has almost stopped; there is peace and stability at country's eastern border: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-04-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 15:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Infiltration from Bangladesh has almost stopped; there is peace and stability at country's eastern border: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Defence
- Rajnath Singh
- Bangladesh
Advertisement