Images of Russia's attack on Ukraine have shocked and are shocking whole world: European Commission President von der Leyen.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 19:42 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
