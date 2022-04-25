Core principles that underpin peace, security across world at stake; in Asia as well as in Europe: European Commission president.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 19:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Core principles that underpin peace, security across world at stake; in Asia as well as in Europe: European Commission president.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Europe
- Asia
- European Commission
Advertisement