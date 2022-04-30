Constitution provides separation of power among 3 organs and harmonious function between them strengthens democracy: CJI N V Ramana.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2022 10:38 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 10:38 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
