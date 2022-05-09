We have robust posture and adequate forces available to deal with any situation: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on eastern Ladakh standoff.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 19:19 IST
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
