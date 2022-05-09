Buckingham Palace: Queen Elizabeth II will not attend State Opening of Parliament due to longstanding mobility issues, reports AP.
PTI | London | Updated: 09-05-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 23:04 IST
Buckingham Palace: Queen Elizabeth II will not attend State Opening of Parliament due to longstanding mobility issues, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Queen Elizabeth II
- State Opening
- Buckingham Palace
Advertisement