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Contrasting Eid Observances Amidst Political Turmoil

The Shia community abstained from celebrating Eid, protesting the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israel strikes. In contrast, Sunni Muslims celebrated the festival wholeheartedly. Shia protests, including wearing black armbands, spanned several areas as a stand against perceived oppression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 21-03-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 14:38 IST
Contrasting Eid Observances Amidst Political Turmoil
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  • India

In a marked division of celebrations, most Shia Muslims abstained from Eid festivities on Saturday, denouncing last month's US-Israel-led killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In stark contrast, the Sunni community celebrated with traditional fervor across various states.

Protests from Shia members were evident, with many donning black armbands and choosing simple attire. The state capital witnessed slogans against perceived aggressors, reflecting deep-seated emotions. Photographs of Khamenei graced community prayer grounds, highlighting the leaders' symbolic presence.

Meanwhile, Sunnis crowded Eidgahs offering morning prayers, as their celebrations spread across Bhopal, Indore, and other regions. Community leaders made pivotal announcements, keeping the festival spirit alive despite the undercurrent of political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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