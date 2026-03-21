Contrasting Eid Observances Amidst Political Turmoil

In a marked division of celebrations, most Shia Muslims abstained from Eid festivities on Saturday, denouncing last month's US-Israel-led killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In stark contrast, the Sunni community celebrated with traditional fervor across various states.

Protests from Shia members were evident, with many donning black armbands and choosing simple attire. The state capital witnessed slogans against perceived aggressors, reflecting deep-seated emotions. Photographs of Khamenei graced community prayer grounds, highlighting the leaders' symbolic presence.

Meanwhile, Sunnis crowded Eidgahs offering morning prayers, as their celebrations spread across Bhopal, Indore, and other regions. Community leaders made pivotal announcements, keeping the festival spirit alive despite the undercurrent of political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)