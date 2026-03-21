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Consular Work: The Silent Force of Global Diplomacy

At an event marking Consular Day, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor highlighted the critical role of consular work in global diplomacy. As a bridge between states and individuals, it quietly but significantly strengthens international relationships. Tharoor emphasized its role in aiding migration, resolving cross-border issues, and enriching cultural exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 14:38 IST
Consular Work: The Silent Force of Global Diplomacy
  • Country:
  • India

Consular work stands as a silent yet indispensable pillar of international diplomacy, asserted Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during an event celebrating Consular Day. Addressing attendees, including ambassadors and honorary consuls, Tharoor described consular services as a bridge that fortifies global connections, even amidst uncertain geopolitical climates.

Tharoor emphasized that consular work transcends traditional diplomacy, offering tangible assistance in migration, public health crises, and geopolitical tensions. He commended consuls for facilitating travel, resolving cross-border issues, and managing shared challenges, highlighting their role in everyday international cooperation.

The event showcased the profound human dimension of consular work, underscoring its impact on sustaining international relationships. Tharoor concluded by acknowledging the invaluable contributions of honorary consuls, likening them to enablers of trust and underlining their significance in an era marked by unprecedented global mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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