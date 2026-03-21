Nishant Kumar Steps into Political Spotlight During Eid Celebrations

Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, made a notable appearance at Gandhi Maidan to join thousands for Eid namaz, honoring a tradition followed by his father. The event saw his growing involvement in politics, having joined JD(U) recently.

While Chief Minister Nitish Kumar didn't attend, Nishant warmly participated in the celebrations, extending Eid greetings to Bihar and India. Amidst the morning drizzle, he was warmly welcomed, illustrating his emerging public persona.

Among the attendees was Ashok Choudhary, JD(U) national general secretary, praising Nishant for following his father's legacy of respecting all faiths and recounting the Chief Minister's impactful visit to Punjab post the 350th Prakash Parva. Nishant's involvement underscores a focus on communal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)