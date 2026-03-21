Left Menu

Nishant Kumar Steps into Political Spotlight During Eid Celebrations

Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, participated in Eid celebrations at Gandhi Maidan, upholding a family tradition. The event marked his recent foray into politics with JD(U). Celebrating the occasion with community leaders, Nishant extended festive greetings, emphasizing communal harmony promoted by his father.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 21-03-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 14:39 IST
Nishant Kumar Steps into Political Spotlight During Eid Celebrations
Nishant Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, made a notable appearance at Gandhi Maidan to join thousands for Eid namaz, honoring a tradition followed by his father. The event saw his growing involvement in politics, having joined JD(U) recently.

While Chief Minister Nitish Kumar didn't attend, Nishant warmly participated in the celebrations, extending Eid greetings to Bihar and India. Amidst the morning drizzle, he was warmly welcomed, illustrating his emerging public persona.

Among the attendees was Ashok Choudhary, JD(U) national general secretary, praising Nishant for following his father's legacy of respecting all faiths and recounting the Chief Minister's impactful visit to Punjab post the 350th Prakash Parva. Nishant's involvement underscores a focus on communal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026