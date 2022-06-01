Cabinet approves expanding mandate of GeM by allowing procurement by cooperatives: Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 16:20 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
