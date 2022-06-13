Over 200 people arrested, 42 cases lodged; situation under control: Bengal DGP Manoj Malaviya on violence in wake of Prophet row.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-06-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 14:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Over 200 people arrested, 42 cases lodged; situation under control: Bengal DGP Manoj Malaviya on violence in wake of Prophet row.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manoj Malaviya
Advertisement