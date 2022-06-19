CBI carries out searches at Srinagar premises of businessman Showkat Choudhary in Roshni land allocation case: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 17:10 IST
- Country:
- India
CBI carries out searches at Srinagar premises of businessman Showkat Choudhary in Roshni land allocation case: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Srinagar
- Showkat Choudhary
Advertisement