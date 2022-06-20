Sidhu Moosewala killing: Accused had conducted multiple recces before executing murder, says HGS Dhaliwal, special CP, Delhi Police.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 16:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Accused had conducted multiple recces before executing murder, says HGS Dhaliwal, special CP, Delhi Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police
- HGS Dhaliwal
- Accused
- Moosewala
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Police plants over 10,000 saplings in city
Delhi Police to reward two Army aspirants who chased down thieves fleeing in autorickshaw
Dr Mukesh Kwatra, founder of 'Smiling Tree', creates an eco-friendly garden for Delhi Police
Delhi Police registers FIR over Nupur Sharma getting threats for her controversial remarks
Delhi Police gives security to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, her family