Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulates Droupadi Murmu on being named as NDA presidential nominee, says it's proud moment for people of state.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 23:07 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
