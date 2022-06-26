We remain committed to play our part in ensuring freedom of navigation & progression of rules-based order in Indo-Pacific: IAF Chief to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 12:24 IST
