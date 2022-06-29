Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asks asks Maharashtra Legislature Secretary to hold floor test of Uddhav Thackeray-led government at 11 am on Thursday.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2022 09:17 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 09:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asks asks Maharashtra Legislature Secretary to hold floor test of Uddhav Thackeray-led government at 11 am on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement