Delhi E-Rickshaw Driver's Fatal Stabbing Amid Old Rivalry

A 20-year-old e-rickshaw driver was brutally murdered following a violent confrontation in Delhi's Mangolpuri area, said police officials on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Vikas, was attacked amidst a disagreement sparked by ongoing enmity. His friend Sandeep was slightly wounded trying to help.

Police investigations revealed that old rivalry led to the altercation. All six accused, including two adults and four juveniles, have been detained.

(With inputs from agencies.)