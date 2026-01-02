Delhi E-Rickshaw Driver's Fatal Stabbing Amid Old Rivalry
A 20-year-old e-rickshaw driver named Vikas was fatally stabbed in a quarrel related to an old enmity in Delhi's Mangolpuri area. His friend Sandeep sustained minor injuries. The police apprehended all six accused, including four juveniles. An investigation has revealed that the incident was triggered by longstanding tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 14:26 IST
A 20-year-old e-rickshaw driver was brutally murdered following a violent confrontation in Delhi's Mangolpuri area, said police officials on Friday.
The deceased, identified as Vikas, was attacked amidst a disagreement sparked by ongoing enmity. His friend Sandeep was slightly wounded trying to help.
Police investigations revealed that old rivalry led to the altercation. All six accused, including two adults and four juveniles, have been detained.
- daily-wage