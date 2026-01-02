Left Menu

Delhi E-Rickshaw Driver's Fatal Stabbing Amid Old Rivalry

A 20-year-old e-rickshaw driver named Vikas was fatally stabbed in a quarrel related to an old enmity in Delhi's Mangolpuri area. His friend Sandeep sustained minor injuries. The police apprehended all six accused, including four juveniles. An investigation has revealed that the incident was triggered by longstanding tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 14:26 IST
Delhi E-Rickshaw Driver's Fatal Stabbing Amid Old Rivalry
incident
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old e-rickshaw driver was brutally murdered following a violent confrontation in Delhi's Mangolpuri area, said police officials on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Vikas, was attacked amidst a disagreement sparked by ongoing enmity. His friend Sandeep was slightly wounded trying to help.

Police investigations revealed that old rivalry led to the altercation. All six accused, including two adults and four juveniles, have been detained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 11 Indian Fishermen Amidst Escalating Tensions

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 11 Indian Fishermen Amidst Escalating Tensions

 Sri Lanka
2
Kerala Journalist's Union Clashes with SNDP Leader Over 'Extremist' Label

Kerala Journalist's Union Clashes with SNDP Leader Over 'Extremist' Label

 India
3
Delhi airport sees cancellation of 66 flights due to fog and low visibility

Delhi airport sees cancellation of 66 flights due to fog and low visibility

 India
4
Inferno Ravages Footwear Factory in Aravankara

Inferno Ravages Footwear Factory in Aravankara

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026