Cross-Border Coal Access: CIL Opens E-Auctions to Neighbouring Nations

State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) has announced a significant policy change that will allow buyers from Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal to join its online coal auctions directly, bypassing Indian middlemen. This initiative, effective from January 1, 2026, is aimed at better utilizing surplus coal resources and promoting transparency across borders.

This development marks the first time that CIL has opened its Single Window Mode Agnostic (SWMA) auctions to foreign buyers, aligning with its strategy to expand market reach while ensuring domestic coal needs remain prioritized. Foreign participants will now join domestic buyers in a seamless e-auction system launched in 2022.

The updated auction framework includes provisions like one-time registration, digital bidding, and streamlined payment processes in accordance with FEMA rules. CIL conducted consultations with potential international consumers to tailor the system to their needs, setting the stage for enhanced global market integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)