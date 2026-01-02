Madhya Pradesh Water Crisis: Contamination Sparks Outrage

In a scathing critique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP's governance in Madhya Pradesh after a tragedy allegedly linked to contaminated water claimed lives in Indore.

Gandhi accused the state of being an epicenter of mismanagement, citing incidents involving cough syrup casualties and poor hospital hygiene.

He demanded prompt accountability and government action, stressing that clean water is a fundamental right, not a privilege. Meanwhile, local authorities confirmed pipeline leakage as the contamination source but have been vague on detailed findings.