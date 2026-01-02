Madhya Pradesh Water Crisis: Contamination Sparks Outrage
Rahul Gandhi has criticized the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh following a water contamination crisis that allegedly resulted in multiple deaths in Indore. He condemned the administration for negligence and demanded accountability, urging immediate action against those responsible for failing to ensure safe drinking water.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 14:30 IST
- Country:
- India
In a scathing critique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP's governance in Madhya Pradesh after a tragedy allegedly linked to contaminated water claimed lives in Indore.
Gandhi accused the state of being an epicenter of mismanagement, citing incidents involving cough syrup casualties and poor hospital hygiene.
He demanded prompt accountability and government action, stressing that clean water is a fundamental right, not a privilege. Meanwhile, local authorities confirmed pipeline leakage as the contamination source but have been vague on detailed findings.
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Guards Pawan Kalyan's Personality Rights
Tensions Soar as Flying Rights Dispute Deepens Yemen Crisis
Diarrhoea Outbreak in Indore: Reports of Fatalities and Water Contamination
Madhya Pradesh Government Addresses Indore Water Contamination Crisis
Crisis in Cleanest City: Indore's Water Contamination Tragedy