Senior advocate K K Venugopal agrees to continue as Attorney General for three more months; his tenure was to end on June 30: Govt sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 13:33 IST
- India
