Best way to stop horse-trading is floor test, any delay would cause more damage to democratic polity: Eknath Shinde's counsel to SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 19:07 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
