SC issues notice to Secretary of Legislative Assembly & others on plea against Governor's direction for floor test on Thursday.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 21:28 IST
- Country:
- India
SC issues notice to Secretary of Legislative Assembly & others on plea against Governor's direction for floor test on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Legislative Assembly &
Advertisement