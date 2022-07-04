MLAs Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Fauja Singh Sarari, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Anmol Gagan Mann take oath as Punjab ministers.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-07-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 17:22 IST
- Country:
- India
MLAs Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Fauja Singh Sarari, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Anmol Gagan Mann take oath as Punjab ministers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Punjab: Two members of a family killed in roof collapse in Ludhiana
Pakistan: After Sindh and Punjab, Islamabad opts to limit business hours
Punjab: All arrangements made to ensure free, fair bypoll in Sangrur, says returning officer
Army job aspirants protest against Agnipath scheme, block highway in Punjab
Punjab: BSF hands over to Rangers Pakistani boy who crossed border inadvertently