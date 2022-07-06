National Education Policy not being imposed on anybody, can take good things from it: JNU VC on section of teachers opposing it.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 18:38 IST
- Country:
- India
National Education Policy not being imposed on anybody, can take good things from it: JNU VC on section of teachers opposing it.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- National Education Policy
Advertisement