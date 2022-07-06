JNU not place for pursuing political aspirations; those who did politics on campus are in jail: JNU VC Santishree D Pandit to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 18:39 IST
