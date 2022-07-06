President accepts resignations of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh from Union Council of Ministers with immediate effect: Statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 20:55 IST
