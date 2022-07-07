5 Tata Power executives, including Executive VP Deshraj Pathak & Assistant VP RN Singh, arrested in Power Grid bribery case: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 14:39 IST
Country:
- India
