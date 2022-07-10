Novak Djokovic has won his 7th Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam title, beating Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3). AP BS BS
PTI | Wimbledon | Updated: 10-07-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 21:48 IST
Novak Djokovic has won his 7th Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam title, beating Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3). AP BS BS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AP BS BS
- 21st Grand Slam
- Nick Kyrgios 4-6
- Wimbledon
- Novak Djokovic
Advertisement