Taiwan's F-16V Fighter Jet Deliveries to Soar in 2023
The delivery of Taiwan's F-16V fighter jets will commence this year, with production operating at full capacity. This development follows Taiwan's complaints about delays in U.S. weapons orders amidst China's growing military threat. The U.S. had approved an $8 billion deal for these advanced jets in 2019.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 06:50 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 06:50 IST
Deliveries for Taiwan's much-anticipated F-16V fighter jets are set to commence this year, according to the island's defense ministry, as it confirmed that production is now running at full capacity.
This update comes in response to Taiwan's frustrations over delays in arms deliveries from the U.S., its key international ally and arms supplier, amidst increasing military threats from China.
The $8 billion deal, approved by the U.S. in 2019, will expand Taiwan's F-16 fleet to over 200 units. Visits by senior Taiwanese defense officials to Lockheed Martin's assembly line signal accelerated production efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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