Team USA's Flag Football Triumph: A New Era Beckons

The U.S. flag football team showcased the distinct skill sets required for flag football, differing from tackle football, as they convincingly defeated NFL-filled teams to win the inaugural Flag Football Classic held Saturday in Los Angeles.

Initially slated for Riyadh but relocated due to the Iran conflict, the event aimed to promote flag football ahead of its Olympic introduction in Los Angeles in 2028. The event featured Tom Brady, the celebrated Super Bowl champion, who made a headline-grabbing play by completing a conversion with Rob Gronkowski during the first game.

Despite a stacked roster featuring Jalen Hurts and Gronkowski, Team USA demonstrated superior speed and tactics under quarterback Darrell Doucette, defeating Joe Burrow-led Wildcats FCC in the final. The three-team tournament served as a prelude for the forthcoming Olympics, amid logistical challenges like the unexpected venue change and an LA heat wave, impacting attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)