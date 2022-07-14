CBI files fresh FIR against fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi for cheating Canara Bank-led consortium to the tune of Rs 55.27 Cr: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 18:28 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
